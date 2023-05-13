LawCall
Carrolton comes together to raise money for local family

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARROLTON, Ala. (WBRC) -A west Alabama town came together to cheer on a little girl’s fight against cancer. It happened in Carrolton, a combination of a 5K and kids run.

This is the story of Ali Lee Plowman. Ali is six-years-old, wrapping up kindergarten this year, and recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The love and care of Carrolton came pouring out this week for Plowman in the form of a 5K run and one mile fun run for children.

Organizers say somewhere between 100-125 runners turned out and when runners rounded the bend in front of the Pickens County Courthouse, they were dashed with some colors to make the event more fun and to celebrate Ali.

“The prognosis is good. Obviously with leukemia it’s going to be a fight. We’re here to show Ali and her family we’re fighting with her,” said organizer Emily Dahlberg.

“We’re called Ali Lee’s army, and we’re going to fight it right there along with her. The prognosis is good. She’s a strong little girl and we look forward to seeing her out and about again.”

Ali Lee Plowman attends Pickens County Academy. We wish her the very best in this journey with leukemia.

