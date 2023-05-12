Wilsonville gets first tornado shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Wilsonville now has their first storm shelter.

The shelter officially opened last week.

The shelter can hold 112 people and is located next to the Wilsonville Town Hall, making it very accessible to anyone who needs it.

Wilsonville Councilman Blake Ray said the city reached out to the Shelby County EMA to be involved with their process of opening the shelter.

“Our intention is to have the shelter up and open within 30 minutes of a tornado watch. Then, of course, have it open and manned during an actual tornado warning,” Ray said.

This is something that Wilsonville has wanted and needed for quite some time.

“On March 25, 2021 we had a tornado impact our community,” Ray said. “It actually lifted about two miles southwest of here, and at that point, it really got our wheels turning. There was a huge need for a tornado shelter at that point.”

In years past when a tornado watch was issued, some areas of the town weren’t deemed tornado safe by FEMA.

“Now we are very fortunate to have something we can say ‘Hey FEMA actually deems this as safe as a tornado shelter and people can come here and feel safe’,” Ray said.

Wilsonville leaders hope to bring more shelters to the town in the future.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.