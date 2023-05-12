West Alabama Area on Aging hosts appreciation party for seniors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Area Agency on Aging of West Alabama (AAA) hosted a Senior Citizen Appreciation Day in Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

AAA helps folks who, because of their age, may need help with medication, medical care, and other problems that come as we grow older.

The group also knows how to throw a good party.

WBRC First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt hosted the celebration inside the gym at Shelton State Community College with more than 800 senior citizens in attendance.

Organizers wanted to show attendees a fun time with food and games.

The Agency provides in-home services, Medicare insurance counseling, supports senior centers in different counties, referrals for families looking for caregivers for loved ones, and a host of other services.

Many of those groups were also on site to talk with them about their needs.

“We also have exhibitors from the west Alabama region, and other professionals as well, to come and get information about their services,” according to Kelli Kimbrell, the Area Agency on Aging Director. “We dance, we party, we eat a good lunch. We give door prizes. We just have a good time.”

This year’s Senior Citizen Appreciation Day event was the first in three years because of COVID-19 precautions.

It’s the largest event they’ll host this year, but they have several smaller events happening this summer and later in the year.

For more information, find the Area Agency on Aging of West Alabama on Facebook, online at westalabamaaging,org, email at warc@westal.org, or by phone at (205) 333-2990.

