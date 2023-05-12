‘They couldn’t find her’: Former WBRC reporter looks back on first hearing about Holloway’s disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Joran Van der Sloot awaiting extradition to the United States to face extortion charges, the world’s attention returns to the 2005 disappearance of Mountain Brook High School graduate Natalee Holloway in Aruba.

WBRC has been on the front lines of this story since it broke 18 years ago.

It started nearly 20 years ago with a phone call to the FOX6 newsroom. On the line was a friend of Natalee Holloway’s mom saying the 18-year-old went missing while on a senior class trip in Aruba. The caller was worried because Holloway didn’t return home.

Former FOX6 reporter Tiffany Bittner recalls the conversation.

“They couldn’t find her. So, they were trying to gain momentum with the story because they were kind of like, ‘how do you do this? How do we go search for our child outside of the country?’” Bittner said.

Bittner says at that point she never imagined it would become a story the world would soon be watching.

“I just remember thinking, how horrific as a mother to go through trying to find your teen daughter,” she said. “You graduate high school. It’s a wonderful, happy time. Your kid goes on a trip. Thousands of kids do it every year after graduation, they go somewhere on a trip, but you never expect your child not to come home.”

The story then took FOX6 to Aruba where reporter Mia Martinez reported extensively on the search for Holloway. Back in Birmingham, Bittner remembers covering a lot of the vigils as the community wrapped its arms around the Holloway family. The streets were lined with yellow ribbons.

“When it’s a hometown person, I think everybody tries to join together and really not only pray but support the family and the community any way you can,” Bittner said.

