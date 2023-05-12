LawCall
Student earns university’s first Ph. D. at UNA

Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has never had a student earn a Ph. D.

That statement was true until now. Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance. Reason began the program in August 2020 and the school just recently began offering doctorate programs in some fields.

“Once I got into the room, and I started presenting,” Reasons said about earning his Ph. D. “Once I got through my introduction slides, I relaxed a little bit, maybe cracked a few jokes. I think at one point I told my committee to quiet down and then stepping out, I felt pretty confident because I felt like I did a pretty good job. When they called me back in and told me ‘Congratulations Dr. Reasons’ [that’s] when I was flooded with gratitude, and this immense calmness.”

Commencement ceremonies at UNA will be held May 12-13.

