One injured after police chase ends in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was hurt after a suspect accused of leading a police chase through Calera wrecked at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Officers told us a person in a stolen car out of Mountain Brook was fleeing from a cocaine trafficking investigation and the pursuit ended up in Calera.

Calera police were notified by the state drug task force and attempted to stop the driver, but they say he took off and struck a gas pump and then another vehicle.

Luckily, officers say the person in the other car is OK and was not seriously injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Approximately one pound of cocaine and two stolen firearms were recovered.

A few years ago, law enforcement in some areas stopped pursuing vehicles because of how dangerous it could be.

However, Chief Hyche said the number of fleeing drivers increased during that time.

But now, those reasonable pursuit policies are back in place in Calera.

“We have tools at our disposal, the stop sticks and different things that do help us to get these stopped as quickly as possible,” Hyche said. “And frankly, the fact that criminals know that we hold you accountable here, our number of pursuits have gone way down.”

The case is being handled by the state drug task force and Chief Hyche said he is proud to know that they know they can count on them to help when need be.

