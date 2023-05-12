LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One injured after police chase ends in Calera

One pound of cocaine, two stolen firearms recovered
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was hurt after a suspect accused of leading a police chase through Calera wrecked at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Officers told us a person in a stolen car out of Mountain Brook was fleeing from a cocaine trafficking investigation and the pursuit ended up in Calera.

Calera police were notified by the state drug task force and attempted to stop the driver, but they say he took off and struck a gas pump and then another vehicle.

Luckily, officers say the person in the other car is OK and was not seriously injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Approximately one pound of cocaine and two stolen firearms were recovered.

A few years ago, law enforcement in some areas stopped pursuing vehicles because of how dangerous it could be.

However, Chief Hyche said the number of fleeing drivers increased during that time.

But now, those reasonable pursuit policies are back in place in Calera.

We have tools at our disposal, the stop sticks and different things that do help us to get these stopped as quickly as possible,” Hyche said. “And frankly, the fact that criminals know that we hold you accountable here, our number of pursuits have gone way down.”

The case is being handled by the state drug task force and Chief Hyche said he is proud to know that they know they can count on them to help when need be.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?

Latest News

JSU School of Nursing ranked number one
Jacksonville State School of Nursing ranked No. 1 in the country
JSU School of Nursing ranked number one
JSU School of Nursing ranked number one
Wilsonville gets new tornado shelter
Wilsonville gets first tornado shelter
One advocacy group in Birmingham says there’s simply too much real estate devoted to parking....
Birmingham Parking Authority announces plan to unify parking downtown