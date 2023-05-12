Oak Mountain teacher named Alabama Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama honored some of its top educators at the state capitol on Wednesday.

This year’s winner for teacher of the year is from Shelby County! Jeffery Norris is the new 2022-2023 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Norris teaches at Oak Mountain Middle School. He will spend the next year serving as Alabama’s official ambassador to public education.

Norris will also represent Alabama in a national competition.

“The amount of different emotions I’ve experienced tonight is just remarkable,” stated Norris. “It’s an extreme honor to receive this award; it’s an extreme honor just to be in the presence of so many great teachers, and to represent over 55,000 teachers in Alabama.”

Kevin Pughsley, a science teacher from Berry Middle School in Hoover, was named Alabama’s Alternate Teacher of the Year.

