New RSV vaccine approved for older adults will be available in early fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA has now approved the first vaccine to protect older adults from the respiratory virus known as RSV.

You’ve probably heard of the virus, mainly found in children and babies, but it can also cause serious health complications and hospitalizations for older adults. State health leaders said this vaccine could help lower state hospitalizations.

“We may have some ability to protect people a little more readily this year,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with Jefferson County Health Department said. “This one is going to be used for older adults who can be very vulnerable. The groups that tend to be most harmed by the RSV virus, are older adults and younger children.”

The virus flooded hospitals last winter with the “Tripledemic”, along with Flu virus, and Covid-19. It can cause pneumonia, make existing conditions worse, and cause death.

“A lot of times what happens is people who are older perhaps have some underlying lung disease, RSV can send a person to the hospital very easily,” Willeford said.

State hospitals are not required to report RSV numbers in children or adults to health departments, but Alabama Hospital officials said there are many hospitalizations in older adults each year, but even more for infants and babies.

“Pretty much any viral infection for anyone over the age 60, who has an underlying lung disease, can really make life difficult for them and get them very sick,” Willeford said.

The new vaccine, called Arexy, is only going to be available for those 60 and older. Willeford said one for infants is in the works.

“There is some work going on about getting the vaccine available for younger people,” he said. “I think they are still in the process of studying that, to understand how it would perform, what doses need to be given, so that may be a little bit longer until we get to that.”

The vaccine is set to be available at drug stores, pharmacies, and your doctors office early fall, right around the time you start getting your flu shot.

