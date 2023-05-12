More than a dozen Birmingham restaurants already signed on for ‘Magic City Sips’ competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders are working to help local restaurants after reports that many are still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic.

We first told you about the new ‘Magic City Sips’ restaurant competition program earlier this week, but in a few days, more than a dozen restaurants have already signed on.

City leaders said 14 local restaurants and bars have already registered and the number is growing each day. Multiple local liquor brands have also reached out to help sponsor the event.

Birmingham’s Innovation and Economic Opportunity Director, Cornell Wesley, said one reason for the competition is to help bring people back inside the restaurants.

“In this post pandemic economy, the big gap is bringing people back to the place,” Wesley said. “This is a way for us to highlight our second largest sector, being the restaurant and hospitality sector.”

Wesley said they have heard from many different local restaurants that it is still a struggle bouncing back from the pandemic and some just aren’t seeing the same dine-in numbers as before, so the city is using “Magic City Sips” to bring customers in.

Each Wednesday over the summer, restaurants will host their own happy hours, highlighting Sips-specific drink and food specials. At the end of the competition, you’ll get to vote on who was the best. Wesley said it’s fun way to also encourage diners to try somewhere new.

“We are trying to bring people to the place and recover our restaurant hospitality industry,” Wesley said. “We are rolling up our sleeves and engaging in the work, being an intermediary to a resource. We are introducing some bars to some citizens who have never seen them, so that part is also very exciting.”

The competition will start on May 30 and run until the end of August.

Participating restaurants and bars so far include:

Continental Drift, Adios, Queen Park, Bizarre, The Woodlawn Bar, Lumbar, Fennec, East West, Bodegas, 604, Vault, Safe Room, and Cassanova.

