LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge

People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
By The Associated Press and JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.

Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime and vigilantism.

People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service. (WABC)

Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment after the prosecutors made their announcement. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.

According to an onlooker, Neely, who is Black, had been screaming and begging for money aboard the train, but had not gotten physical with anyone.

Penny, who is white, was questioned by police in the aftermath, but was released without charges.

Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years. He had several arrests to his name, including a 2021 assault of a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station.

A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk.

The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Kristy Kelley Cochran
Southside Police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
Already wearing a parachute, the 29-year-old jumped out of the plane with a selfie stick camera...
YouTuber who staged plane crash to take plea deal, prosecutors say
FILE - The teen was seen leaving with a man in a red passenger car, authorities said.
Teen girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled in North Carolina
President Biden's Friday meeting with Congressional leaders was postponed, meaning the U.S....
Debt ceiling: Default could send home prices soaring