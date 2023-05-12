LawCall
Jacksonville State School of Nursing ranked No. 1 in the country

JSU School of Nursing ranked number one
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University’s nursing program is one of the top-ranked programs in the country, and they’re hoping to alleviate the nursing shortage.

RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, recently released its annual list of Best Public Health Nurse Programs. Jacksonville State University’s Public Health Nurse Program has been recognized as one of the best in the nation for 2023.

The category that JSU ranked number one in is the 2023 – Best MSN Public Health Nurse Programs.

Associate Dean Dr. Betsy Gulledge says it is a challenging career, but they try to prepare students as much as possible before they enter the medical field.

“It’s very rigorous because at the end of the day, someone’s life is in their hands, and we expect them to be able to care for anyone any time, anywhere,” says Dr. Gulledge.

JSU offers ample training, including using lifelike mannequins students can practice on.

“From adults to pediatric infant simulators. We have two birthing simulators,” said Dr. Gulledge. “We also have twelve mid-level mannequins as well in our skills lab. So students have the opportunity to practice on these mannequins before they are in the real world.”

After losing their building in the 2018 tornado, they were given the old Jacksonville medical center. After five years and a complete renovation, they will soon welcome nursing students into new classrooms and labs.

“This facility was gifted to us, and we’ve had a full-scale renovation of this building so that it mimics a real hospital environment for our students. They can essentially have all of their learning take place in one area on campus,” adds Gulledge.

With new amenities headed to campus, Dr. Gulledge says she hopes it attracts more students who are passionate about working in healthcare because there’s a critical need for nurses.

“We are trying our hardest to add to Alabama’s workforce with more nurses. A lot of nurses retired during Covid,” says Dr. Gulledge. “A lot of people decided to leave nursing altogether. We are trying to replenish that workforce.”

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.jsu.edu/nursing/

