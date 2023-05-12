LawCall
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme

Johnnie Page Lott was already serving life sentences before the federal conviction Thursday
Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in an Alabama prison and conspiring to launder drug money.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time in an Alabama prison ran a very financially profitable drug distribution scheme from behind bars, boasting about raking in thousands of dollars as a result, the U.S. Department of Justice has convinced a federal jury.

Now, Johnnie Page Lott, 41, faces the possibility of between 10 years and life in federal prison as a result. Lott, of Mobile, was already 20 years into consecutive life sentences for 2003 murder and attempted murder convictions. He was incarcerated at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery during the scheme.

The jury returned its verdict Thursday, finding Lott guilty of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in an Alabama prison and conspiring to launder drug money, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

At trial, the DOJ presented evidence that showed Kilby correctional officers suspected Lott was engaged in illegal activity in early 2020, which prompted investigators to start listening to recordings of the calls he made from prison phones.

DOJ said the records proved Lott was having numerous conversations about selling drugs, including synthetic cannabinoids called “Flakka,” inside the prison. An investigation showed Lott would have the drugs funneled into the prison where he would then use other inmates to distribute it throughout the facility.

In late May of 2020, a correctional officer noticed an inmate with a suspicious bulge in his clothing, prompting in investigation that recovered a package of methamphetamine, the trial showed. Afterward, Lott and an unnamed co-conspirator were recorded in a phone call discussing the confiscation.

DOJ said the jury was presented with evidence that showed Lott coordinating payments for the sale of his illegal drugs with his co-conspirator and that on multiple occasions they would discuss the amount of money the drug enterprise generated. In one call, DOJ said they boasted about having an “$11,000.00 weekend.” The calls also revealed Lott and the co-conspirator talking about paying cash for a $27,000 vehicle.

DEA agents executed a federal search warrant on the co-conspirator’s home where $130,000 in cash was recovered. Federal agents also seized the co-conspirator’s financial accounts, totaling approximately $60,000.

A search of the Alabama Department of Corrections inmate portal shows Lott is currently housed at Limestone Correctional Facility in north Alabama.

