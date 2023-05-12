BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fed just hiked interest rates again, pushing up the average for a 30-year fixed mortgage to 6.38%. Homeownership just got a little more expensive for some buyers after the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) updated the upfront fees or Loan-level price adjustments for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“Fannie and Freddie are building in some of the costs of the risk that loans will default, so it’s just a fee that they’re using to put onto their balance sheets,” explained Jeff Ostrowski, mortgage analyst, BankRate.

Ostrowski has been following these changes since they were announced in January and went into effect in May. These fees are calculated in part based on a buyer’s credit score and down-payment. One of the most talked about changes with this new fee structure is who’s getting a break and who isn’t.

“It’ll help a little if you’re in the under 700 credit score range, it’ll hurt a little if you’re between 720 and 760,” said Ostrowski.

For example, he says if your credit score is between 640 and 659 and you put down 20% on a $350,000 loan, you’re saving about $2,800. If your credit score is between 740 and 759 in the same example, you’re now paying about $1,300 more.

How new mortgage fees might impact you (WBRC FOX6 News)

“I’ve heard the borrowing from Peter to pay Paul and I understand that because it does feel that way, because there is, a more challenging credit score is getting a better rate than it did before the rule, and a higher credit score person is getting a little bit worse rate,” said Jason Lee, Mortgage Banker, FirstBank Mortgage.

Lee is the Mortgage Area Manager for FirstBank Mortgage in Birmingham and said he’s been getting a lot of questions about these changes.

“It’s not so much, ‘How did it affect my rate?’ It’s more, ‘Explain it to me. Help me make it make sense.’”

He continued, “It basically is the government trying to help more people be able to afford a home because of the affordability. We will really see how this affects two years down the road because rates are so high right now, it may be a situation where this could go away once rates come down.”

For now, he says the best thing to do before you buy is find a mortgage lender who understands these changes to find you the best deal and make sure your credit score is as high as possible.

“Fixing your credit, or improving your credit, is always going to get you a better interest rate, even with this rule,” said Lee.

