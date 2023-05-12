Homewood Police asking for public help in catching burglary suspects

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police need your help catching some burglary suspects, possibly posing as lawncare workers.

As it’s getting warmer outside, you may see more service workers out and about doing their job. Unfortunately, some people may be taking advantage of this to blend in before committing a crime.

Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr says it happened sometime Tuesday morning: a group burglarized a home on Shades Cliff Terrance where The Hermitage condos are. He says a witness describes the people dressed as lawncare workers with the equipment and vehicles, but their faces were covered and they weren’t really working on the lawn.

Sgt. Carr says they ended up breaking into one of the homes. He’s now warning neighbors to watch out for one another.

“Look out for your neighbors,” he said. “This was a neighbor who gave us this information about about the way they were dressed and the way they looked to be lawncare workers. Without that neighbor, we probably wouldn’t know that right now.”

Sgt. Carr says investigators are looking for more video from the area, possibly from a doorbell camera. He’s asking you to check between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Noon on Tuesday.

If you see any lawncare-looking service, contact Homewood Police at 205-879-2101.

