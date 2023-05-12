LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Jacob

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacob, born October 2005, is a very creative young man. Jacob enjoys video games and robotics.

He loves to draw and often comes up with ideas for inventions. Jacob has been on a robotics team. Jacob would enjoy grilling out and playing games with family and friends.

Jacob would thrive in a nurturing, stable home environment with patient parents who are dedicated to helping him reach his full potential.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jacob
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Recycling and Recovery to partially reopen May 15 following fire
Homestead Hollow
Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is back
Lemonade stand to raise money for Children's of Alabama
Birmingham kids raise over $10,000 for Children’s of Alabama