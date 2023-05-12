LawCall
Former Lipscomb City Manager charged with theft, using position for personal gain

Jacquelyn Yvette Robertson
Jacquelyn Yvette Robertson(Lipscomb Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - The former Lipscomb City Manager is facing legal trouble after being indicted on charges of using her position for personal gain.

Jacquelyn Yvette Robertson is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the city, according to court documents.

Court documents reveal that Robertson was indicted on two charges of using position for personal gain, and indicted on a theft charge.

Prosecutors believe the theft happened from August 2020 to May 2021.

The Lipscomb Police Department confirms they began investigating after Lipscomb city officials discovered missing money.

Police arrested Robertson Wednesday and she was booked and bonded out the same day.

