Former Alabama RB Jimmy Johns makes most of second chances

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama Running Back Jimmy Johns is proof that you should take every opportunity to make the most of second chances.

A year after Coach Saban got to Alabama, Johns got into trouble. In 2008, he was arrested on felony drug charges, dismissed from the team, and served over a year in jail. After getting out, Jimmy found God, family, support, and a job selling cars.

Johns is thankful for his wife Ayonna Monique Johns and all she did for him during a challenging time.

“She has helped me heal this entire process,” said Johns. “I met her two months after everything in 2008.”

WBRC’s Mike Dubberly recently caught up with the former Mr. Football and he is doing great.

Johns graduated May 5 from The University of Alabama with a degree in Human Environmental Sciences with a concentration in Consumer Affairs.

He’s now in a managerial position at a Walmart distribution center. Johns is a husband, a father and offers his time in various ways to reach kids in his community.

“Everyone has a past, but I hope Jimmy’s story inspires someone to never give up on your future,” said Dubberly.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.