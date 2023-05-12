First Alert Weather: Another chance for scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

We are tracking some spotty showers in parts of east Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar shows most of the rain slowly moving off to the east into Georgia. Nothing is strong or severe. Most of it is just rain with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. We are also tracking some spotty showers in parts of North Alabama, but most of the rain will remain to our north.

Areas along and west of I-65 are mostly dry and only an isolated shower is expected during the morning hours. Temperatures this morning remain above average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning, but it will likely remain isolated if it forms. We are looking at isolated showers this morning, but scattered showers and storms could develop again this afternoon and evening thanks to some daytime heating and leftover outflow boundaries from dissipating storms yesterday and this morning.

We will likely start the day with a mostly cloudy sky. We should see some sunshine this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s. With more clouds and higher rain chances in east Alabama, temperatures may trend cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will hold on to a 40 percent chance for rain and storms today. Organized severe weather isn’t expected today, but we can never rule out a strong storm. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the Barons game this evening, we will likely see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s. A few storms can’t be ruled out, so make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather app.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday is shaping up to be very warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the low to mid 90s.

We should see more sunshine tomorrow afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. With plenty of heat and humidity, we can’t rule out the chance for isolated to widely scattered storms developing Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30 percent across Central Alabama. Any storm that develops tomorrow could become strong. The main threat will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. If you are planning to attend the Regions Tradition or Homestead Hollow events tomorrow, just make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather App. If thunder roars, go indoors. I would also recommend applying sunscreen as the UV Index remains very high. Burn time can occur within 15-30 minutes. Make sure you apply SPF 15+ every two hours.

Hot Mother’s Day: The weekend will feel more like June or July thanks to the heat and humidity. I think Mother’s Day will end up as our hottest day of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s.

If you plan on working outside or doing anything outdoors, make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks. With plenty of heat and humidity, you can never rule out the threat for a few pop-up storms. We will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could become strong or severe.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into next week is the chance to see a cold front move through Central Alabama. Models continue to disagree on the placement of the cold front for the middle of next week. We will likely see rain and storm chances increase a bit Monday as the front moves into the state. We are looking at a 40% chance for storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. It looks like our best chance to see isolated storms next Tuesday to Thursday will likely occur south of I-20. We could end up mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Another cold front could push through the Southeast by the end of next week increasing our storm chances for next Friday and Saturday. There’s an outside chance we could see slightly cooler temperatures for May 20-22, but confidence remains very low at this time.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

