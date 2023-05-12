Fire at Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville contained

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Fire said a fire at Big Sky Environmental Thursday night is contained.

There is no danger to anyone and no one was hurt.

ADEM released the following statement:

“ADEM was notified of the fire. The fire response protocol was activated by the facility to control and extinguish the fire. This morning, ADEM responded to the scene to observe progress. The fire is contained. Efforts by the facility are continuing to extinguish the fire. ADEM will continue to monitor progress until the fire is out.”

