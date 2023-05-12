Doctors say earlier mammogram recommendations could help save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force updated the age recommendations for women to begin getting mammograms. They are now saying all women should begin getting mammograms starting at age 40, ten years younger than the previous standard.

In the released draft recommendation, the Task Force says breast cancer is the second most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer death for women in the U.S. That’s a big reason they’re joining other organizations in recommending earlier mammograms.

“Finding it at that younger time has been proven to decrease death from cancer by greater then 50%,” said Dr. Brandy Patterson, an ObGyn at Brookwood Women’s Health.

“Other professional organizations have long been proponents of starting screening at age 40,” said Ascension St. Vincent’s East Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Dr. Laura Dover. “That includes the American Cancer Society, the American College of Radiology... This is really more a signal of everyone getting on the same page.”

Both doctors say more women may be able to survive the cancer diagnosis if it’s caught earlier. Dr. Patterson says it ensures you can maintain your health and you’re there for your friends and family.

The early catch could also help minimize treatment.

Though early mammograms are mostly preventative measure, both doctors say it could be the difference between life and death.

“It is very rare for breast cancer to be diagnosed at an early age but it is more likely when it is diagnosed at an early age, to be a more aggressive form of breast cancer -- one that is life-threatening,” said Dr. Dover.

“If you had an opportunity to prevent cancer, why would we not do it?” asked Dr. Patterson.

The Task Force’s recommendation is for all women, not just those with a family history of breast cancer.

If you fall into a higher risk category, Dr. Patterson says to make sure to tell your doctor because they might want to test you even earlier.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.