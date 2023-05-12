LawCall
Buzzing business in the town of Elmore


The VanDortrecht family is creating a buzz in the town of Elmore. When they're not out removing bees from homes, they're raising bees and using the honey to make all kinds of products.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - About 12 years ago, with a little nudge from her husband, Stacy VanDortrecht decided to try something new.

“I’m the bee whisperer, my husband is the crazy bee man,” said Stacy VanDortrecht, owner of S&B Apiaries.

Seven years ago, they started their own business. Sometimes, it’s a pain.

"I got stung in the face three times last week."

She still loves her buzzing buddies. These are all new bees, now quite ready to produce honey.

"I feed them. That’s what all these jars are on top. It’s a 1 to 1 sugar mixture. That will help them build the wax they need so they can go out and get nectar from the flowers.”

This bee family grows fast.

“A queen, on average, in the summertime, can lay 1,500 eggs a day. The queen has a longer body than the workers. The drones, or the boys, have a broader base and large eyes.”

Stacy says the best time to collect the honey is July. They use the honey to make all kinds of things, creamed honey, skin care products, lip balms, candles, and more.

"We also took first place at the Alabama National Fair for best tasting."

Stacy has a true appreciation for what these insects do.

“They are active creatures that work together. They are really smart. Without bees, if all the bees died, humans would only be able to live about seven years. We need them as pollinators.”



Along with bee removal services, and bee honey products, Stacy also has a nonprofit educating people about the importance of bees.

Along with bee removal services, and bee honey products, Stacy also has a nonprofit educating people about the importance of bees.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

