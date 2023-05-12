Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 19th St. N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in the 1500 Block of 19th Street North.

Birmingham’s Public Information Division is en route to the scene.

This is the third homicide in Birmingham in the last 24 hours.

More information will be added to this story as details become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.