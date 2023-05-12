LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 19th St. N

19th Street homicide investigation
19th Street homicide investigation(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in the 1500 Block of 19th Street North.

Birmingham’s Public Information Division is en route to the scene.

This is the third homicide in Birmingham in the last 24 hours.

More information will be added to this story as details become available.

