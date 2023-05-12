Birmingham police conducting homicide investigation after man found inside vehicle with gunshot wounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a Birmingham was shot on Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 33rd Street North on a call of shots fired at approximately 9:50 p.m. Once there, they found 37-year-old Erskin Irvin, Jr. inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the victim’s family heard shots fired outside of their residence before discovering Irvin inside the vehicle.

Birmingham Police believe the victim was targeted.

They currently have no one in custody. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

