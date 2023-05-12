Birmingham Parking Authority announces plan to unify parking downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents have long struggled with parking enforcement, but the Birmingham Parking Authority (BPA) hopes to improve the situation by rethinking parking downtown.

The BPA has introduced plans to unify parking downtown and make parking easier for both residents and businesses.

“For any organization to be successful, I think it’s important to stop, assess and reflect where you are and where you want to go,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Under the new leadership of Executive Director Andre Davis, the BPA is working to enhance the parking experience with new technology.

The BPA has already started implementing changes, including new signage outside public and private lots to improve clarity for downtown drivers.

City Council members such as Darrell O’Quinn have been advocating for changes like this for years, particularly in regards to towing companies and their agreements with private lots.

“In many cases, they’re being towed just based on a technical error in using the payment system. So I think there are ample opportunities for us to revise the ordinance and create a better experience for folks,” Councilman O’Quinn said.

The BPA plans to revise city ordinances in their next steps. Mayor Woodfin, who moved downtown in 2008, expressed his excitement for the upcoming changes.

“Over the last 18 years, a lot has changed for our city center. Efficient parking has to be a part of that continue to grow,” Woodfin said.

The changes should be seen in 6-8 months, leaders said.

The BPA also wants public input and has organized a hearing for residents to share their parking concerns. Additionally, the public can share their opinions through a survey HERE.

