Birmingham City Schools conflict resolution program expanding next fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Schools program designed to bring conflict resolution tools to students is expanding in the fall.

Right now, the program is in every high school and middle school, but it’s only for male students. The district has been testing a female oriented program and now plans on expanding to female students.

Birmingham City Schools has had a pilot program this semester with five different female oriented programs. They have more than 400 students participating, but besides the pilot program, its all-male classes. They plan to expand next fall and offer a female class at every high school and middle school.

“There are so many distractors at a certain age for kids,” Birmingham’s Presiding Municipal Judge Andre Sparks said. “When we can sit down and just talk to young guys about being you guys, and young ladies about being you ladies, I think we can help them focus more on some of the issues at hand.”

They’ll use specific curriculum and lessons targeted to young female problems and officials said it’s can be easier for kids to open up when they are separated from the other gender.

“Each session is driven by a curriculum and there’s a concentration on a particular topic for that particular day,” Sparks said. “One day might be decision making and so the entire period is dealing with the topic of how to make good decisions. Another might be how to deal with your circle of friends.”

Each lesson has students participate in written and verbal discussions working to build conflict resolution tools like self-reflection and communication. The city soon hopes to expand to elementary schools.

“Simply putting positive examples of men and women in the presence of these young folk is helpful,” Sparks said. “Anytime you can get someone who can help them bounce their ideas off and give them positive feedback on how they can approach the different issues of life, that is a very positive thing.”

