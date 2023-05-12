Alabaster expanding the city trail system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is working to expand the walking trails that are available to you!

Alabaster surveyed you a few years ago - and the number one request for parks was more trails.

The new trail will run from Thompson Middle School, through municipal park, and to the high school.

To make it happen - the city council approved the purchase of land between the Kentwood and Southwind neighborhoods.

Right now, there is currently a path that people use to get to the high school - now the city plans to pave that.

City Administrator Brian Binzer said construction will begin early next year.

“People want to have connections from their neighborhoods to schools, to parks and city amenities, those type of things,” Binzer said. “So, this is going to create a great opportunity that people can now walk to the high school or take their bike to the high school and those type of places.”

This is all part of the city’s fast forward plan, and they hope the trail in the future can connect with the south end of Montevallo and the north end of Pelham and Helena.

