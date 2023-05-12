2nd arrest made in shooting death of Clay-Chalkville High School student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced Friday another arrest has been made in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kamaree Phillips.

The student at Clay-Chalkville High School was sitting in a car April 1, 2023 at Magnolia Court Apartment Complex on Westchester Court when he was shot and killed

Jordan Watts, 18, was arrested on May 11. He is charged with capital murder and is in the Jefferson County Jail.

The second suspect arrested was a juvenile. His name has not been released due to his age. Both suspects are being held without bond.

