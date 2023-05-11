LawCall
Women business owners host gun reform discussion in Homewood

Gun violence discussion in Homewood
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Women business owners came together in Homewood Wednesday to talk about gun violence in the country and ways to try and curb it.

There have been over 200 mass shootings in the country so far this year according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The event featured a few activist groups who held a conversation about gun violence, gun reform and different ways people can take action.

One of the organizers is Fundrage, a Google chrome extension that connects people to nonprofits that are actively working to address and resolve issues like gun violence in communities. We spoke with the founder about some takeaways from the discussion.

“It means providing people with resources so that they know when they feel helpless, their only response doesn’t have to be to turn off the news or feeling despair. We want them to feel like they have a toolbox of things they can do to take immediate action which is why Fundrage was created to begin with,” Maria Underwood, founder of Fundrage said.

When you are reading news articles, Fundrage recommends nonprofits based on what you’re reading.

The company works with Charity Navigator to make sure your money is going to a valid, vetted charity. Fundrage is also working to roll out an app later this summer.

