West Alabama Works hosts Signing Day Ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The future became much clearer Wednesday for several hundred teenagers in West Alabama. They’re now set to start working fulltime or learn from some of the best skilled workers in the state.

West Alabama Works hosted its annual Regional Signing Day Ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. Students from several West Alabama counties signed on to work with or learn from companies in manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare among others.

They are either going into apprenticeships or have been hired on to full-time jobs.

“I’m so proud. I wanted to do other stuff, but every time I thought about it or tried to do other stuff, it made me feel like I don’t want to be here. When I started talking to BF Goodrich I just felt that’s where I want be, this is where I want to go. And it takes so much burden off of your chest,” explained Hudson Narmore, a student from Berry who wants to become an electrician.

Narmore will be in a two-year training program to become an electrician.

He’ll be working full time and the company is also paying for him to go Shelton State Community College at the same time.

Organizers say this is one of the largest groups of students so far to participate in Regional Signing Day in West Alabama.

