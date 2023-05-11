LawCall
Southside Police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

Kristy Kelley Cochran
Kristy Kelley Cochran(Southside Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southside Police Department has sent a missing and endangered person alert for 39-year-old Kristy Kelley Cochran.

Cochran is white female and is described as 5′0″ and 115 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. Her hair may possibly be dyed red.

Police say Cochran may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen April 23 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of Green Valley Road in Alexandria. Authorities say Cochran may be traveling to Cheaha Mountain or Florida.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cochran, contact the Southside Police Department at 256-442-2255 or call 911.

