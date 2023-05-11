Some Birmingham MAX Transit bus routes to change Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - MAX Transit buses in Birmingham will no longer be able to use several bus stops across the city starting Monday, May 15th.

MAX Transit Routes 17, 25 and 48 will have the biggest changes. Those who use those routes will now ride a Birmingham Xpress bus to the east or west transit center, then get on a MAX bus to downtown.

“A lot of those changes were done based on data from how our riders are riding and also the other types of services that have been introduced here in the city,” said Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) Director of Communications Sam South.

One gentleman who recently moved to the Birmingham area now has to figure out new ways to get around the city and says the changes will probably cause some chaos.

“It’s very mentally costly... Mentally costly and emotionally exhausting,” said Demetrius Guyton. “It’s going to make them work extra hard with trying to get to where they’re supposed to go and that fuels anger. What comes from anger is a business I don’t think the city is ready for.”

South says the new changes will make bus riding more efficient.

“We want you to know that we have a solution for you, that we can help you through this transition, but overall this change is to make your ride more efficient and more reliable,” said South.

She adds that on Monday they will have customer service team members at the bus stations and at the routes which will be changing to help anyone and everyone get to where they need to go. They will also providing an option for riders to use their MAX On Demand Vans to get them back in the MAX routes for 30 days, according to South.

