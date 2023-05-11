LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
Funeral home director donates to save B'ham youth baseball
Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex’: Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before Title 42 expires
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks