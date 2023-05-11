Oxford PD asking for help locating missing woman

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing person.

18-year-old Makayla Renea Tobler was last seen on Thursday, May 4 around 2 p.m. in the Airport Road area of Oxford.

Police say Tobler has a condition that may impair her judgement.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133 or 911.

