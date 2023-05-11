LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Madison man arrested in Homewood for soliciting a child

36-year-old Ray Lawrence was arrested for soliciting a child.
36-year-old Ray Lawrence was arrested for soliciting a child.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Madison man has been arrested after traveling to meet with what he believed was a juvenile for a sexual encounter.

Ray Lawrence, 36, was arrested by the Homewood Police Department after he traveled to Homewood to Homewood for the encounter.

He has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalee Holloway
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
Funeral home director donates to save B'ham youth baseball
Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives
Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?

Latest News

Police responded to 31st Street SW and Jefferson Avenue on a train vs car accident,
Birmingham Police investigating after train vs car Thursday morning
West Alabama Works Hosts Signing Day
West Alabama Works hosts Signing Day Ceremony
West Alabama Works Hosts Signing Day
West Alabama Works Hosts Signing Day
Hands-free driving bill
Hands free driving could soon be the law in Alabama