LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away

Phyllis from Maluga
Phyllis from Maluga(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most famous callers on the Paul Finebaum show, Phyllis from Maluga, has passed away. Phyllis’s son announced the news on Facebook Thursday morning.

“My mother was an inspiration to anyone fighting for their lives. She beat lung cancer, and years later she beat breast cancer. And for the last few years, she battled COPD until her fight finally ended this morning,” stated Phyllis’s son, Christopher. “She passed away peacefully at 9:46 a.m. as I held her hand.”

Listeners were no stranger to Phyllis’s fiery personality on the Finebaum show, but her son says that she was more than that.

“Those of you who knew her radio personality, Phyllis of Mulga, may be under the wrong impression of her character. Allow me to correct that. The fire in her calls was always to pull for an underdog or to defend someone being unjustly attacked. She was the kind of woman instead of being buried in her breast cancer wig she adored, she asked me to donate it to a cancer patient in need. She would rather give you something than keep it herself.”

Paul Finebaum issued a statement on one of his most beloved callers and biggest fans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
Funeral home director donates to save B'ham youth baseball
Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives

Latest News

On Thursday, local Army First Class Veteran, Teuila Lobendahn and her family were welcomed to...
Army Veteran and mother of 8 gifted with brand new home
WBRC's Sheldon Haygood talks to Senator Katie Britt
WBRC's Sheldon Haygood talks to Senator Katie Britt
18-year-old Makayla Renea Tobler was last seen on Thursday, May 4 around 2 p.m. in the Airport...
Oxford PD asking for help locating missing woman
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States