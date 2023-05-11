Jacksonville city leaders making strives to reopen former Eastwood School

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - New life could be coming to a historic school in Jacksonville. Eastwood High School was the school Black students attended until integration in 1968.

The school was built in 1920, with the first class graduating in 1947 before they closed their doors more than 20 years later. The building later reopened as a daycare but city councilor Terry Wilson says it closed several years ago.

Now a team of community stakeholders is working to reopen the doors, but they need help financially to revitalize the property.

The history is something city leaders say they want to preserve as they welcome the next generation. Wilson says the city already has ideas for how the space should be used.

“The people that have been to this school have made a big difference in our city, and this community has made a big difference in our city for a lot of years,” said Wilson. “So, we’re real excited about saving the future. But we also, as the city, need another recreation area. We’ve got a ball field here that we will fix up. We’re going to put a disc golf course. We’re doing a playground here.”

Wilson says they also have plans to renovate the inside, adding gyms and classrooms.

He says the buy-in from the community has been significant, but they need more, especially from local businesses, to raise enough money to make this dream a reality.

They will host potential donors Monday, May 15 for a building tour.

Wilson says if they get enough funding, the renovation could begin in the next six months. He says the project could take one to two years to complete.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.