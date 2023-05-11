LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is back

Homestead Hollow
Homestead Hollow(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all art and crafts enthusiasts! Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is back! Grab your family for a fun-filled day of fine arts, homemade crafts, pioneer demonstrations, wood stove cooking, quilting, whiskey making, tours and more.

This year’s festival will take place on May 12, 13 and 14 at I59 Exit 154 Springville, AL. Gates open at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

From children’s activities to great food and unique art, Homestead Hollow has something in store for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now for only $10 per adult and $5 for kids ages three to 12. Children under two get in free!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
Funeral home director donates to save B'ham youth baseball
Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives
Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?

Latest News

Lemonade stand to raise money for Children's of Alabama
Birmingham kids raise over $10,000 for Children’s of Alabama
Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’
Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’
Big T Invitational raising money for UAB.
Golf tournament in Miss. honoring one man’s legacy while raising money for UAB patients
Source: WBRC video
Campus No. 124 in Pelham making progress