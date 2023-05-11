BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all art and crafts enthusiasts! Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is back! Grab your family for a fun-filled day of fine arts, homemade crafts, pioneer demonstrations, wood stove cooking, quilting, whiskey making, tours and more.

This year’s festival will take place on May 12, 13 and 14 at I59 Exit 154 Springville, AL. Gates open at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

From children’s activities to great food and unique art, Homestead Hollow has something in store for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now for only $10 per adult and $5 for kids ages three to 12. Children under two get in free!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.