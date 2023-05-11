Flash flooding strikes Tuscaloosa apartment building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are cleaning up today after a heavy storm left a mess at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Reports of flash-flooding not only covered a parking lot, but did some damage as well.

It happened at The Links At Tuscaloosa. Flood waters quickly covered a major part of the parking lot at one of the apartment buildings, and it got worse from there.

Carneshia Morse lives on the first floor of one of the apartment buildings at The Links. Morse says the deluge happened around 11:00 Tuesday night.

“I got a call from my neighbor and she asked do you have water coming, and I said no. But then I looked down and saw the waters coming through the walls and floor,” said Morse.

At that point Morse decided to check it out outside and as soon as she opened her apartment door, boom!

“As soon as I opened the door the water just came in like a river, so I had to immediately close the door and that kind of scared me,” she said.

Seven hours later, a carpet cleaning service snaked its long suction hose to Morse’ apartment, sucking up what Carneshia Morse estimated was about 3 inches of water, soaked from wall-to-wall.

“This is the second time it’s happened to my apartment but it was worse this time,” said Morse.

WBRC tried to reach out to the front office to see how widespread the flood damage might have been in the building, but we never got an answer.

Morse believes everybody on the first floor sustained some type of flood damage. Meantime, vehicles got roughed up a bit as well and debris clogged up grills.

Carneshia Morse is tired after pulling an all-nighter moving furniture away from the rising water. Never before has something dry sounded so good.

Morse says every single room in her apartment flooded including her closets.

She thinks it’ll be two weeks before everything is back to normal.

