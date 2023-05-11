LawCall
Center Point to build new pocket park

Center Point Pocket Park
By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Center Point is growing.

Mayor Bobby Scott announced a new “pocket sized” project he said will have a big impact on the community.

Scott said the idea to build a pocket park came from a 2017 comprehensive plan that showed the city of Center Point did not have enough parks.

The small park will be wedged between the city library and community center.

Scott said the city will use grant money awarded to them from Alabama Power and the federal government to cover the $30,000 bill for the project.

“If you have small kids, and let’s say you’re in the library and you want to get them some outdoor time they can go, and it’s wheelchair assessable. The park had to have a theme so the theme is a musical theme for kids that works in with the library and to be out programs,” Mayor Scott said.

Scott says the park is expected to be completed in July 2023.

