“Bring my truck back!”: Food trailer stolen from West Homewood prep kitchen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local food truck owner is pleading to the community to help him find his stolen food trailer.

Drew Reece owns Battle Axe’s Feast food truck.

Reece said he’s poured his life into his business and all he wants is to get cooking again while standing in the spot where he parked his food trailer at the commissary kitchen on Vulcan Road in West Homewood.

“Words can’t describe what I’m feeling right now. It’s almost like I’m lost,” Reece explained. “It looks like they just hooked up, and vanished.”

He said the 20-foot trailer was stolen around 3:00 or 4:00 Monday morning.

“Our deep fryers, two grills, and commercial refrigerators. The trailer, everything was roughly around $60,000 worth of stuff, just taken out from underneath us,” Reece said.

He said there are no cameras on the side of the building. Witnesses told him the thieves were quick, leaving behind the lock he thought secured the truck and a snapped extension cord.

“The extension cord that plugged into an outlet to keep the refrigerator going at night,” he explained.

He worked for 17 years to save up money, he said, pouring all of his savings into the truck.

“I’ve worked hard. It supports my family. I am a type one diabetic so it’s a source of medication to keep me alive basically,” Reece said.

He said Homewood Police were investigating, but he hoped the public could keep an eye out for the big trailer with their logo on it.

“I need help. It’s hard when you spend every penny that you have saved and you’ve got nothing anymore, you know,” Reece pleaded.

Reece said he has insurance on the truck, but it’s not enough to cover a replacement.

He said he just wanted the truck back-- no matter the condition.

Homewood Police said as of Wednesday, they had no leads on where the trailer could be.

If you know where the trailer is, call police.

Reece started a GoFundMe to replace his trailer. https://gofund.me/b2eb74c0

