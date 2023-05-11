Birmingham Water Works launches program to help job seekers gain CDL certifications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is now helping students and job seekers get their Commercial Driver’s License in a new streamlined process with Bevill State Community College.

Water Works officials tell WBRC that they have many open positions right now and some of them require CDL licenses. This partnership is to help fill some of their own positions while also helping expand the workforce.

“The people are here and they want to work, but sometimes, they may not have all of the qualifications,” BWW’s Rick Jackson said.

20 Water Works employees will receive their CDL certification from Bevill State Community College in a six-month fast track course. The program will prioritize those with only a high school diploma and two-year degree students. Officials said the certification is required for their truck operators, for water main breaks, and replacing pipes. The said more employees from this partnership will help them serve customers better and faster.

“When we provide jobs like this, it not only helps the economy, but its helping our customers,” BWW’s Rick Jackson said. “It’s not good to have vacant positions lie open, so we want to provide the skill and the opportunity for workers to come and better serve our area.”

Officials said the program is to also help show high school students and college students different career opportunities in the water industry, but the certification is good for all other CDL required jobs.

