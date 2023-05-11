Birmingham Fire say no dangerous fluids caught fire in recycle plant inferno

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at Birmingham Recycling and Recovery are working to figure out when they can begin to take drop-offs again after a massive fire destroyed part of the facility a week ago.

The warehouse was badly burned and has since been demolished. However it appears plant operations and most of the machinery were not damaged by the flames.

They are still not taking recycling, but the answer on when they might could be coming soon as work is ongoing to to restore power. That is when they will know more about when they can possibly begin to take drop-offs again.

Leigh Shaffer with Birmingham Recycling and Recovery says that no one was at the site the night of the fire, but the facility has been drastically altered.

As far as lingering concerns, Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks stresses the area is safe.

“The fire is extinguished, so there is no ongoing threat of a fire,” Hicks said. “The only reports we got of fluids that were in the building were hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel so we don’t believe there is any threat of any kind of hazardous material or chemical, anything like that.”

As for where people can go while they work to restore operations, UAB has a drop off area but it is only open on certain days and for limited hours.

