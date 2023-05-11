Army Veteran and mother of 8 gifted with brand new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, May 11, local Army First Class Veteran, Teuila Lobendahn and her family were welcomed to their brand new home.

Teulia and her husband are parents to eight children, ranging from ages four to 15. Last year, the family experienced financial hardships and were on the brink of homelessness.

Building Homes for Heroes is a non-profit that helps veterans like Lobendahn get a roof over their heads. The group’s partnership with JPMorgan Chase Bank is what made moving into the 18,000 square foot home possible for the family of 10.

Lobendahn spent two years in the army before being honorably discharged in 2006. While in Afghanistan, she was exposed to burn pits. Today she still suffers from migraines and PTSD, among other things.

The family got their first looks at the house just before Mother’s Day. Lobendahn said she can’t imagine a better gift.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m just excited. My children, you can hear them. They’re excited. But man, this is it. This takes the cake for me. I don’t want nothing. I think I’ve gotten everything I want,” said Lobendahn.

The kids are most excited for the backyard, but Lobendahn is most looking forward to her own bathroom.

