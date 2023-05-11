LawCall
App GreenPal ‘described as Uber for lawncare’ launches in Birmingham area

On demand lawn care app in Birmingham
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new lawncare service app GreenPal was launched in the Birmingham area Wednesday. As summer is nearing, there is now an app to request lawncare services, much like the Uber app.

The app is not only used by those in need of service, but is also used by those who want to be of service as an experienced landscaper.

“GreenPal has been described as Uber for lawncare and it’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay their lawn guy,” said Co-Founder Gene Caballero.

Homeowners can now sign up with their address and schedule the day they want the lawn mowed by, then vendors on the app can bid for the project.

Caballero says already, 112 vendors signed up to work in the Birmingham area and over 800 homeowners have signed up to get their lawns mowed. This app provides a direct opportunity to either earn money or a get picture-perfect lawn.

Caballero says the app is basically a connection between someone who needs a service and someone who wants to give a service. His favorite part is seeing how the app helps the users.

“We have a Facebook group of all GreenPal vendors, maybe three or four thousand. Every once and a while they’ll post, ‘Hey GreenPal, I just bought this new truck because of you guys or I was able to take my son to Disney World because of the extra income’ so that’s what makes me get up in the morning,” said Caballero.

To sign up and make additional income, you must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and valid bank account.

You must also upload photos of your commercial-grade equipment. The GreenPal website offers more information and reviews from customers and those who provide the services.

