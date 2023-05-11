ALEA warns of distracted driving, illegal drugs ahead of graduation trips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many high school seniors will be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas this month before they load up for graduation trips. State troopers do not want young drivers to make any impulsive decisions that could ruin their future.

“For some, they’re away from home, so they don’t have anyone that’s constantly reminding them, making sure they have their seat belt on,” said senior trooper Kendra McKinney.

McKinney urges graduates to follow the law. She said she wants them to buckle up, avoid distracted driving, and not partake in underage drinking.

Drunk driving is illegal regardless of age, but for teens the risks can be greater.

“That first drink, your tolerance level is not at the same tolerance as someone who is of age, and that’s not their first time having an alcoholic beverage,” McKinney said.

Underage people may not know how the alcohol will affect their behavior.

While there are dangers on the road, state troopers also want young people to be on alert once they reach their destination.

McKinney says teens in a party setting could come across illegal drugs. She said she wants graduates to be aware whenever they are in an unfamiliar setting, something could be laced.

“It can be something just as simple as you pick up something off the ground, and you don’t even know if there could be traces of fentanyl on it, and then if you get exposed to that, you can possibly cost you your life,” McKinney said.

It is a consequence state troopers want graduates to avoid as they enter this next stage of life.

The app Life360 is an option for parents to keep track of their child’s location.

Parents can also find more educational information on distracted driving at drivesafealabama.org.

