Alabaster city schools gets VR headsets for Thompson Middle School

New virtual reality learning in Alabaster
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster City School System is going high tech for instruction at the Thompson Middle School stem lab.

6th-8th grade students will soon be receiving virtual reality headsets for their classroom.

The VR headsets will focus on building stem skills and will teach the students about career exploration.

The school system bought the technology with a $50,000 grant for career technical equipment.

Students can expect to start using the equipment next school year.

“Education leaders have to change and adapt to new technology, and this is one way they are doing just that,” said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

This will also allow students to participate in some stem areas that they can’t physically bring into a classroom.

“Giving them that glimpse into, do I want to be a machinal engineer? Do I want to be an aerospace engineer? Do I want to be a chemical engineer? Giving them that opportunity to explore is the best thing we can do in middle school,” stated Vickers.

Alabaster City Schools leaders hope to eventually have the headsets at every campus.

