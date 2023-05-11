15-year-old Thompson High School student graduating early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old at Thompson High School in Alabaster is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

Lexie Jones is an outstanding student who will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall.

I had the pleasure of meeting Lexie today, and let me just say, she is truly creating her own path. But, it wasn’t planned.

Lexie jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” Jones said.

But now that she has, Lexie said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. Its like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” Jones said.

With graduation approaching, I asked Lexie how these last few weeks have been for her.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than other few weeks,” Jones said. “I’ve had to study for my AP test and my final exams so, it’s a little bit more studying than other weeks. But other than that, out of school I have been seeing my friends more often than I have before this and I’m just excited.”

Lexie said for those thinking about graduating early, it’s important to always take time for yourself.

Lexie will be attending the University of Alabama this fall, majoring in marketing.

