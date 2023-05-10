Teacher’s creativity shining in Jefferson County as the district works on their network following ransomware attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and perhaps no district appreciates their teachers more right now than Jefferson County.

The district has been working to rebuild their network ever since a ransomware attack back in late March. In turn, teachers have had to rebuild lesson plans and get creative.

Now, we are getting an inside glimpse at how educators are overcoming the challenge. Technology wasn’t utilized at all, and the focus seemed to be on creating a hands on environment that the kids would enjoy learning in.

The last month has been a return to paper and pencil, but teachers like Alyson Patton have taken the challenge in stride.

“At first it was challenging because we had the routine of technology, and the kids were used to that. But as soon as we kind of took a turn and decided we are going to do things different it has really not been a big deal,” said JefCoEd Teacher of the Year Alyson Patton.

Hands on experiments were still occurring prior to the ransomware attack, but the shift has forced teachers to get even more creative to keep the students engaged.

“I mean the kids like it. They like more hands on things. They of course miss their technology, they love computers, but no it has been fun. It has been giving us a refreshing something new. We have enjoyed it,” said Patton.

That desire to teach and overcome all obstacles is why Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin believes they have been successful while working to rebuild their network.

“Without those people having the right mindset. The willingness to pivot and to teach regardless of the situation. You know without them doing that, then it compromises what are children are exposed to everyday,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.

He says the network will be restored with plenty of time before next school year and that the district will work to further clean their laptops and desktops as they head into the summer.

To follow along with their efforts to repair the network you can click here to get the latest information from the district.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.