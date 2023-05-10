LawCall
Suspects sought after driving van into business, stealing rims

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help solving a southside business burglary.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the burglary occurred on April 10th in the 2600 block of Eastern South Boulevard. Investigators say the suspects drove a white Ford van into the business, causing significant damage.

After driving into the business, video footage captured the suspects stealing multiple tires and rims.

Investigators say the van in the video displayed a Montgomery tag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

CrimeStoppers says it is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

