LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sum 41 says it’s disbanding after 27 years

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center on...
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Noblesville, Indiana. Sum 41 announced it will disband on May 8, 2023.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sum 41, a pop punk band known for hits such as “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep,” announced on Monday its members have decided to break up.

In a post made on their website, the band said it was grateful for all of its fans old and new who have supported them since they first formed 27 years ago.

The band isn’t calling it quits just yet, however. The group still plans to release a new album, entitled “Heaven :x: Hell,” and will be headlining a final worldwide tour with dates to be announced.

In its message, Sum 41 also said it will be finishing up its current tour. Upcoming dates can be found on their website.

The Canadian rock group came together in Ajax, Ontario, in 1996 before releasing their first album “All Killer No Filler” in 2001 to considerable success commercially and on the music charts.

The current members of Sum 41 are Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man

Latest News

A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
FILE - Marilyn Manson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield